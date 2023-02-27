Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas

The sharp fall in spot LNG price to $14-15/mmBtu and lower cost of crude-linked LNG would make I-PNG competitive versus propane (price rallied by 24% since October 2022). This would shift 2-3mmcmd of gas demand from propane to I-PNG and drive strong volume recovery for Gujarat Gas (GGAS). We expect strong 28% gas sales volume CAGR over FY2023E-FY2025E on low base of FY2023E. GGAS has taken I-PNG price hike of Rs. 1.5/scm (as per media reports) to Rs. 47.5/scm despite the steep fall in spot LNG price, which indicates some pricing power for the company as propane price is likely to be at a premium to I-PNG in March 2023. Moreover, rising share of high-margin CNG volume bodes well for margin. Thus, we see upside risk to management’s EBITDA margin guidance of Rs. 5.5/scm and model margin of Rs. 6.5/scm over FY2024E-FY2025E. A likely lower gas cost would remove volume concern for GGAS and drive solid 20% earnings CAGR over FY2023E-FY2025E along with high RoE of 24%. We expect a large part of earnings growth to be driven by volume recovery.

Outlook

The steep fall of 23% in GGAS’s stock price from 52-week high factors in concern of volume/earnings volatility. Valuation of 20x/16x FY2024E/FY2025E EPS is attractive and low spot LNG price could drive re-rating as long-term volume growth drivers remain intact. We maintain Buy on GGAS with a revised PT of Rs. 620 (the increase reflects rollover of PE multiple to FY2025E EPS).

