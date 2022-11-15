Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 560: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas

Q2FY23 PAT of Rs. 404 crore, up 6% q-o-q and was 25% above our estimate led by sharp beat in EBITDA margin offsetting miss in gas sales volumes. Sharp beat of 26% in EBITDA margin at Rs. 9.2/scm (up 34% q-o-q) was supported by higher gross margin of Rs. 13/scm (up 32% q-o-q) given benefit of higher use of contracted LNG. Gas sales volume continues to disappoint with steep 22% q-o-q decline to 7.6 mmscmd given muted I-PNG volumes amid demand pressure at Morbi. Resilient CNG/D-PNG volume at 2.3 mmscmd/0.7 mmscmd, up 18%/8% y-o-y. Recent fall in spot LNG price and expectation of rise in propane price during winters would narrow price differential between I-PNG and propane and the same remain key to volume recovery for Gujarat Gas. We have cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS to factor lower volume partially offset by higher margin assumption for FY23.

Outlook

GGAS’s valuation of 21.3x/16.5x FY24E/FY25E EPS partly factors in volume concern and we expect volume/earnings to recovery sharply once spot LNG price normalized. We maintain Buy on GGAS with a revised PT of Rs. 560.

