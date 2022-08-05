English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 545: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 545 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 05, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas


    Q1FY23 PAT of Rs. 381 crore declined by 16% q-o-q but was 10% above our estimate led by beat in EBITDA margin and gas sales volumes. Lower-than-expected decline of 13% in EBITDA margin at Rs. 6.8/scm reflects better blended realisation, which led to a beat in gross margins at Rs. 9.8/scm. Volumes were largely steady q-o-q with 1%/12% q-o-q rise in industrial PNG/CNG volumes but D-PNG volumes declined sharply by 31% q-o-q. Price gap between GGAS’s I-PNG and propane would mean near headwinds for volume (range of 1.5-2 mmscmd) while margin to sustain at over Rs. 6/scm as it has tied-up most of its FY23 spot LNG at $25-26/mmscmd. We have cut our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 13%/12% to factor in lower volumes. GGAS’s valuation of 21x/17x FY23E/FY24E EPS partly factors in volume concern and expect earnings to recovery sharply once spot LNG price normalized.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on GGAS with but with a lower PT of Rs. 545 (reflects cut in PE multiple and earnings).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat Gas - 040822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.