Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Gujarat Gas

GUJGA reported better-than-expected 2QFY21 numbers on the back of record high gross margin and lowest-ever opex. The lockdown had an impact on natural gas demand, mainly from industrial and CNG customers. However, the company's gas sales volume showed robust recovery post the lockdown; currently total gas volumes stand at 10.5mmscmd (v/s FY20 average sales of ~9.5mmscmd). In the industrial category, gas sales volumes are currently above pre-lockdown levels. In CNG/Commercial category, current gas sales volumes stand at ~90%/~70% of pre-lockdown levels. As per our interaction with the company, Morbi volumes are currently at ~6.3mmscmd (v/s ~5.8mmscmd in 2QFY21 and ~5.4mmscmd in FY20), as more units switch from using propane to LNG. Also, strong export orders at Morbi have resulted in the emergence of a new ceramic cluster at Aniyari, a potential 0.5mmscmd market in the making. We believe that current volumes (of 10.5mmscmd) would serve as a robust base for the company (and thus, have revised our 3Q-4QFY21 volumes from 10.2mmscmd to 10.5msmcmd), and GUJGA could see a major volume boost (owing to factors listed below) of ~10-12% CAGR over the medium term on the highest volume base amongst peers. -

Outlook

We reiterate GUJGA as our top Buy (at INR440 valuing it at 22x Sep’22E EPS), as it trades at 17.2x/15.1x FY22/FY23E EPS of INR17.6/INR20, with best RoE profile of ~24-26% and expected FCF generation of ~INR27.8b over the next two years.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.