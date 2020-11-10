PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Gujarat Gas


GUJGA reported better-than-expected 2QFY21 numbers on the back of record high gross margin and lowest-ever opex. The lockdown had an impact on natural gas demand, mainly from industrial and CNG customers. However, the company's gas sales volume showed robust recovery post the lockdown; currently total gas volumes stand at 10.5mmscmd (v/s FY20 average sales of ~9.5mmscmd). In the industrial category, gas sales volumes are currently above pre-lockdown levels. In CNG/Commercial category, current gas sales volumes stand at ~90%/~70% of pre-lockdown levels. As per our interaction with the company, Morbi volumes are currently at ~6.3mmscmd (v/s ~5.8mmscmd in 2QFY21 and ~5.4mmscmd in FY20), as more units switch from using propane to LNG. Also, strong export orders at Morbi have resulted in the emergence of a new ceramic cluster at Aniyari, a potential 0.5mmscmd market in the making. We believe that current volumes (of 10.5mmscmd) would serve as a robust base for the company (and thus, have revised our 3Q-4QFY21 volumes from 10.2mmscmd to 10.5msmcmd), and GUJGA could see a major volume boost (owing to factors listed below) of ~10-12% CAGR over the medium term on the highest volume base amongst peers. -



Outlook


We reiterate GUJGA as our top Buy (at INR440 valuing it at 22x Sep’22E EPS), as it trades at 17.2x/15.1x FY22/FY23E EPS of INR17.6/INR20, with best RoE profile of ~24-26% and expected FCF generation of ~INR27.8b over the next two years.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

