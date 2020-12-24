Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 437: Maximus Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Securities report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL), is India's largest City Gas Distribution player formerly GSPC Distribution Networks Limited, is engaged in the natural gas business in Gujarat. GGL with its presence spread across 42 Districts in the State of Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Thane Geographical Area (GA) which includes Palghar District of Maharashtra. GGL is engaged in City Gas Distribution, including sale, purchase, supply, distribution, transport, trading in natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other gaseous form through pipelines, trucks/trains for transportation/distribution of natural gas.

Outlook

The govt constant effort to improve gas infrastructure to become gas based economy and GGL’s vision of network expansion through more CGD licenses, Growth in volume, reduction in Input cost improves the margin that enables us to value GGL’s business at 17x FY22E earnings of to arrive at a target price of Rs.437 /share to be achieved within 18 months.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.