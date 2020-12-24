MARKET NEWS

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 437: Maximus Securities

Maximus Securities is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 437 in its research report dated December 24, 2020.

December 24, 2020 / 04:09 PM IST
 
 
Securities report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL), is India's largest City Gas Distribution player formerly GSPC Distribution Networks Limited, is engaged in the natural gas business in Gujarat. GGL with its presence spread across 42 Districts in the State of Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Thane Geographical Area (GA) which includes Palghar District of Maharashtra. GGL is engaged in City Gas Distribution, including sale, purchase, supply, distribution, transport, trading in natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other gaseous form through pipelines, trucks/trains for transportation/distribution of natural gas.



Outlook


The govt constant effort to improve gas infrastructure to become gas based economy and GGL’s vision of network expansion through more CGD licenses, Growth in volume, reduction in Input cost improves the margin that enables us to value GGL’s business at 17x FY22E earnings of to arrive at a target price of Rs.437 /share to be achieved within 18 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Maximus Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 24, 2020 04:09 pm

