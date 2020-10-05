Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 388: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas

We initiate coverage on Gujarat Gas (GGL) with BUY rating and a DCF based target price of Rs388. GGL is India’s largest City Gas Distribution (CGD) player and the company has many growth levers led by 1) increased penetration one of India’s most industrialized states of Gujarat 2) tightening environmental policy towards cleaner fuels and 3) potential entry into new geographical areas (GA’s) for future growth. We expect GGL to increase penetration in key existing GA’s of Surat, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Rajkot as the open access norms will likely bring competition in newer markets of Amritsar, Amreli, Bhatinda etc., especially for CNG. GGL’s industrial volumes remains relatively immune to competition given the first mover advantage to access large customers, along with its ability to match new players pricing threat. We believe that the supportive government policy towards City Gas Distribution (CGD) players and benign gas price will drive PBT CAGR of 19.0% over FY21-23. PAT CAGR of 8.3% is due to tax write back in FY20.

Outlook

GGL trades at 14.1xFY23 EPS with ROE of 22.2%, ROCE of 23.9%. We value the stock on DCF (Terminal growth 3%) and arrive at a target price of Rs388. Buy.

