Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Gujarat Gas

GUJGA's 4QFY20 EBITDA was 4% higher than estimate. This was led by higher-than-expected volumes at ~9.9mmscmd (of this, industrial volumes stood at 7.7mmscmd) with EBITDA/scm at INR4.7/scm in the quarter. The growth in FY20 is completely attributable to Morbi, where the overnight shift to gas from dirtier fuel led to the huge demand boost. PNG I/C clocked growth of 61% YoY to 7.4mmscmd (up 2.8mmscmd) in FY20, while CNG/PNG-Domestic grew 4%/7% YoY. According to the NGT's list of critically/severely polluted industrial clusters, Gujarat has five clusters where the volume boost (like Morbi) could come up. Thus, GUJGA has a huge advantage of volume boost from the NGT's stringent directives, which should drive volume CAGR of ~10% over the medium term on the highest volume base among its peers.

Outlook

We reiterate GUJGA as our top buy (at INR370 valuing it at 22x FY22E EPS), with best RoE profile of ~24-26% and expected FCF generation of ~INR21.3b over the next 2 years (~11% of its current market cap).







