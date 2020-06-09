App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 370: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370 in its research report dated June 06, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Gujarat Gas


GUJGA's 4QFY20 EBITDA was 4% higher than estimate. This was led by higher-than-expected volumes at ~9.9mmscmd (of this, industrial volumes stood at 7.7mmscmd) with EBITDA/scm at INR4.7/scm in the quarter. The growth in FY20 is completely attributable to Morbi, where the overnight shift to gas from dirtier fuel led to the huge demand boost. PNG I/C clocked growth of 61% YoY to 7.4mmscmd (up 2.8mmscmd) in FY20, while CNG/PNG-Domestic grew 4%/7% YoY. According to the NGT's list of critically/severely polluted industrial clusters, Gujarat has five clusters where the volume boost (like Morbi) could come up. Thus, GUJGA has a huge advantage of volume boost from the NGT's stringent directives, which should drive volume CAGR of ~10% over the medium term on the highest volume base among its peers.



Outlook


We reiterate GUJGA as our top buy (at INR370 valuing it at 22x FY22E EPS), with best RoE profile of ~24-26% and expected FCF generation of ~INR21.3b over the next 2 years (~11% of its current market cap).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.