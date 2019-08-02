Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 246: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Gujarat Gas

GGL’s total volume was up 42.4%QoQ to 9.26mmscmd owing to 67.7%QoQ jump in industrial volumes to 7.16mmsmcd. Consequential to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order in Mar-19 that banned the use of coal gassifiers in Morbi, industrial volume from this area have risen from ~2.5 in Q4FY19 to 5mmscmd in Q1, leading to an overall jump in industrial volumes of 67.7% QoQ. Tile manufacturers in Morbi constitute ~70% of the total industrial volume (5mmscmd). The strong demand of this cluster is attributable to (1) Low spot LNG prices, (2) Robust export demand from the Middle East, Russia and Europe, (3) NGT’s order that compels shifting to natural gas. This gives us confidence that the 2x jump in Morbi volumes will sustain. If the presently sluggish domestic tile demand picks-up, volume from the Morbi cluster will be boosted further. Tilt in the sourcing mix towards the cheaper spot LNG from 13.6% in Q4 to 40.6% has resulting in per unit gross profit expansion from Rs 7.59 to Rs 7.95/scm. While EBITDA/scm has been further boosted to Rs 5.6 (vs 4.3/scm in Q4FY19) as the operating leverage kicked-in. However, we foresee correction in the per unit profits as (1) RMC benefit will be passed-on, (2) Increase in the low-margin industrial volumes.

Outlook

Post the outstanding Q1FY20 performance, we maintain BUY on GGL. Our target is Rs 246/sh (20x Jun-21E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.