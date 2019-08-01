App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 216: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 216 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas volumes were higher than expected at 833 mmscm as against our estimates of 792 mmscm. Strong revenues at ` 26.1 bn was driven by 43%YoY gas volumes growth. Gross spreads were flat on a sequential basis and higher by 9% on a yearly basis. EBITDA spreads were highest in this quarter at ` 5.6/scm due to lower LNG spot prices. EBITDA spreads increased by 32% YoY and 29% QoQ. With recent strategy of management to focus on volumes, we believe that operating spreads should sustain at ` 4.5/SCM. Overall volumes increased by 43% YoY and 41% QoQ, with industrial segment growing at 57% YoY and 68% QoQ. Major growth in industrial segment has come from Morbi region post NGT’s 6Mar’19 order to ban the use of coal gasifiers in Morbi region.


Outlook


Gujarat gas will benefit from the spurt in demand of natural gas from Morbi region as well as competitive LNG prices over alternate fuels. Upgrade to Buy with a target price of ` 216 (DCF Method).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations

