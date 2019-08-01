App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas reported its Q1FY20 results above our estimates mainly on account of a robust increase in volumes. Total reported volumes increased 42.2% YoY and were at 9.2 mmscmd vs. our estimate of 8.4 mmscmd. Volumes were above our estimates on account of higher sales volumes from Morbi that led to industrial volumes of 7.1 mmscmd vs. 4.3 mmscmd QoQ. Hence, revenue increased 48.1% to Rs 2,614.6 crore (our estimate of Rs 2,473 crore). Gross margins were at Rs 8/scm, (~up 12.4% YoY), above our estimate due to lower LNG prices. Subsequently, PAT increased 91.6% to Rs 234 crore vs. Rs 122.1 crore (our estimate of Rs 161.8 crore).


Outlook


Also, a rapid expansion by way of securing licences in newer areas will lead to sustainable volume growth. We value Gujarat Gas at 18x FY21E EPS of Rs 11.5 to arrive at a target price of Rs 205 with a BUY recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Gujarat Gas #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

