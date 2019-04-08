Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 183: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat Gas

In early 2019, sales volumes were down to ~2.1-2.2mmscmd, but the closure of coal gasifiers has boosted current sales volumes to ~3mmscmd at Morbi. Although ceramic manufacturers have shifted, they have not come forward to sign term contracts. Peak potential at Morbi is ~6mmscmd. Although we have witnessed sudden increase in sales volume, sustainability of the increase depends on whether the judiciary leaves the order unchanged, amidst protests from ceramic manufacturers.

Outlook

We assume EBITDA/scm of INR3.9/4.0. Valuing the company at 24x (unchanged) FY21 EPS of INR7.6, we reiterate our Buy recommendation with a target price of INR183 (earlier: INR165).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.