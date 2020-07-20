App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on GTPL Hathway recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated July 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on GTPL Hathway


GTPL Hathway (GTPL) reported steady Q1FY21 results on the operating front. The topline was at Rs 495.5 crore, up 11.2% YoY. Ex-EPC, revenues were at Rs 465.2 crore, up 21.3% YoY. Subscription and broadband revenues were at Rs 265.3 crore and Rs 52.7 crore, respectively. EPC revenues for Q1FY21 were lower at Rs 30.3 crore due to disruptions caused by lockdown. Reported EBITDA increased 14.5% YoY to Rs 122.2 crore. Core EBITDA was up 21.7% YoY to Rs 119.6 crore. EBITDA margins were at 24.7%, up 70 bps YoY given the lower margin profile of EPC project. Core margins were reported at 25.7%. PAT was reported at Rs 40.9 crore, up 38.8% YoY.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating and value it at Rs 95/share, implying target multiple of 6.5x FY22E earnings.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #Buy #GTPL Hathway #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.