Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway (GTPL) reported steady Q1FY21 results on the operating front. The topline was at Rs 495.5 crore, up 11.2% YoY. Ex-EPC, revenues were at Rs 465.2 crore, up 21.3% YoY. Subscription and broadband revenues were at Rs 265.3 crore and Rs 52.7 crore, respectively. EPC revenues for Q1FY21 were lower at Rs 30.3 crore due to disruptions caused by lockdown. Reported EBITDA increased 14.5% YoY to Rs 122.2 crore. Core EBITDA was up 21.7% YoY to Rs 119.6 crore. EBITDA margins were at 24.7%, up 70 bps YoY given the lower margin profile of EPC project. Core margins were reported at 25.7%. PAT was reported at Rs 40.9 crore, up 38.8% YoY.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating and value it at Rs 95/share, implying target multiple of 6.5x FY22E earnings.







