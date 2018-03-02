Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 225: JM Financial

JM Financial 's report on GTPL Hathway

GTPL’s 9M - FY18 results point to a better - than - expected performance of the video [cable] business, and therefore we raise our TP to INR 225 from INR 200 previously, based on: (1) higher EBITDA forecasts; (2) lower capex; and (3) DCF rollover to Mar - 19 from Sep - 18. GTPL remains the best run and the most undervalued video business among listed MSOs, having exposure to a secular home - broadband - growth opportunity

Outlook

We tweak down our near - term BB subscriber forecasts, given a likely slower pace of transition to GPON - FTTB network, which saw commercial launch on 3rd of February in parts of Ahmedabad. Consol. 9MFY18 capex was INR 2.22bn (77% video), and we lower our FY18E capex to INR 2.75bn (from INR 3.4bn). Further, our total capex over three years (FY18 - 20) is down to INR 7.4bn from INR 8.5bn previousl

