Mar 01, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 225: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on GTPL Hathway has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated February 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
JM Financial 's report on GTPL Hathway


GTPL’s 9M - FY18 results point to a better - than - expected performance of the video [cable]  business, and therefore we raise our TP to INR 225 from INR 200 previously, based on: (1)  higher EBITDA forecasts; (2) lower capex; and (3) DCF rollover to Mar - 19 from  Sep - 18. GTPL remains the best run and the most undervalued video business among listed MSOs, having exposure to a secular home - broadband - growth opportunity

Outlook

We tweak down our near - term BB subscriber forecasts, given a likely slower pace of transition to GPON - FTTB network, which saw commercial launch on 3rd of February in parts of Ahmedabad. Consol. 9MFY18 capex was INR 2.22bn (77% video), and we lower our FY18E capex to INR 2.75bn (from INR 3.4bn). Further, our total capex over three years (FY18 - 20) is down to INR 7.4bn from INR 8.5bn previousl

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #GTPL Hathway #JM Financial #Recommendations

