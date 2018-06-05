Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 225: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on GTPL Hathway

GTPL reported standalone 4Q and FY18 results, and consolidated FY18 results on Friday. Its consol. revenue of INR 10.9bn [+20% yoy] was 2.8% below our forecast, but excluding activation, adjusted revenue of INR 10.0bn was 2.3% lower. Further, FY18 EBITDA of INR 2.92bn [+42%] was 4.6% lower, but adj. EBITDA of INR 1.98bn [+51%] was merely 2.5% below our forecast. Reported FY18 PAT was INR 611mn, but adjusting for exceptional item [42mn expense], and prior period taxes [50mn estimate], GTPL’s normalised PAT of INR 703mn was up 75% yoy, but came in c.11% lower. Further, despite marginally lower EBITDA and higher capex [INR 2.87bn vs. 2.75bn forecast], GTPL’s net debt of INR 1.93bn was below our estimate [2.33bn], thanks to lower receivables and higher payables. GTPL’s board has recommended DPS of INR 1.0 for FY18 (18.4% pay out; 22% gross), which we find disappointing, given the company’s under leveraged balance sheet—0.66x ND/EBITDA ratio. GTPL remains the best run and the most undervalued video business among listed MSOs, having exposure to a secular home-broadband-growth opportunity.

Outlook

While we anticipate marginal reduction in our EBITDA forecasts, growth outlook remains robust (EBITDA CAGR of mid-to-high teens), and we do not expect a material reduction in our TP of INR 225 [Mar-19]. At INR 130, GTPL stock is trading at an inexpensive 6.1x FY18 EV/EBITDA. We maintain BUY. Downside risks: (1) poor broadband execution by GTPL; (2) BB competition from Jio.

