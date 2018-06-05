Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 225: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on GTPL Hathway has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on GTPL Hathway
GTPL reported standalone 4Q and FY18 results, and consolidated FY18 results on Friday. Its consol. revenue of INR 10.9bn [+20% yoy] was 2.8% below our forecast, but excluding activation, adjusted revenue of INR 10.0bn was 2.3% lower. Further, FY18 EBITDA of INR 2.92bn [+42%] was 4.6% lower, but adj. EBITDA of INR 1.98bn [+51%] was merely 2.5% below our forecast. Reported FY18 PAT was INR 611mn, but adjusting for exceptional item [42mn expense], and prior period taxes [50mn estimate], GTPL’s normalised PAT of INR 703mn was up 75% yoy, but came in c.11% lower. Further, despite marginally lower EBITDA and higher capex [INR 2.87bn vs. 2.75bn forecast], GTPL’s net debt of INR 1.93bn was below our estimate [2.33bn], thanks to lower receivables and higher payables. GTPL’s board has recommended DPS of INR 1.0 for FY18 (18.4% pay out; 22% gross), which we find disappointing, given the company’s under leveraged balance sheet—0.66x ND/EBITDA ratio. GTPL remains the best run and the most undervalued video business among listed MSOs, having exposure to a secular home-broadband-growth opportunity.
Outlook
While we anticipate marginal reduction in our EBITDA forecasts, growth outlook remains robust (EBITDA CAGR of mid-to-high teens), and we do not expect a material reduction in our TP of INR 225 [Mar-19]. At INR 130, GTPL stock is trading at an inexpensive 6.1x FY18 EV/EBITDA. We maintain BUY. Downside risks: (1) poor broadband execution by GTPL; (2) BB competition from Jio.
