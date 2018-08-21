Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 200: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on GTPL Hathway

GTPL reported consolidated quarterly financials for the first time since listing. 1QFY19 top-line growth of 15.4% yoy was led by video subscription revenue [VSR: +30% yoy], while broadband growth was muted [+3.2%]. 1Q EBITDA growth of c.19% was on the lower side versus full-year expectations, because of muted activation revenues [-3%] and higher growth in content cost [+18%]. Nonetheless, growth in adjusted EBITDA (i.e. ex-activation) was fairly robust at 31%. Net profit [-16%] was impacted by FX losses and higher tax rate.We raise VSR forecasts assuming higher STB additions, but reduce BB revenues based on lower ARPU assumptions; we conservatively forecast BB ARPU of INR 400 in FY20 and beyond, down 12.5% from INR 457 in FY18.

Outlook

Our medium-term capex forecasts are also higher, based on higher STB additions (including inorganic). Net-net, our revised Jun-19 TP is INR 200 versus 215 previously.

