Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 200: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on GTPL Hathway has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 13, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on GTPL Hathway
GTPL reported consolidated quarterly financials for the first time since listing. 1QFY19 top-line growth of 15.4% yoy was led by video subscription revenue [VSR: +30% yoy], while broadband growth was muted [+3.2%]. 1Q EBITDA growth of c.19% was on the lower side versus full-year expectations, because of muted activation revenues [-3%] and higher growth in content cost [+18%]. Nonetheless, growth in adjusted EBITDA (i.e. ex-activation) was fairly robust at 31%. Net profit [-16%] was impacted by FX losses and higher tax rate.We raise VSR forecasts assuming higher STB additions, but reduce BB revenues based on lower ARPU assumptions; we conservatively forecast BB ARPU of INR 400 in FY20 and beyond, down 12.5% from INR 457 in FY18.
Outlook
Our medium-term capex forecasts are also higher, based on higher STB additions (including inorganic). Net-net, our revised Jun-19 TP is INR 200 versus 215 previously.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.