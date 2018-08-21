App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GTPL Hathway; target of Rs 200: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on GTPL Hathway has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 13, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on GTPL Hathway


GTPL reported consolidated quarterly financials for the first time since listing. 1QFY19 top-line growth of 15.4% yoy was led by video subscription revenue [VSR: +30% yoy], while broadband growth was muted [+3.2%]. 1Q EBITDA growth of c.19% was on the lower side versus full-year expectations, because of muted activation revenues [-3%] and higher growth in content cost [+18%]. Nonetheless, growth in adjusted EBITDA (i.e. ex-activation) was fairly robust at 31%. Net profit [-16%] was impacted by FX losses and higher tax rate.We raise VSR forecasts assuming higher STB additions, but reduce BB revenues based on lower ARPU assumptions; we conservatively forecast BB ARPU of INR 400 in FY20 and beyond, down 12.5% from INR 457 in FY18.


Outlook


Our medium-term capex forecasts are also higher, based on higher STB additions (including inorganic). Net-net, our revised Jun-19 TP is INR 200 versus 215 previously.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:16 pm

tags #Buy #GTPL Hathway #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.