Buy GSFC; target of Rs 161: SPA Securities

SPA Securities' research report on GSFC

GSFC reported ~39% YoY growth in net sales in Q3FY18 to INR 15375mn on account of strong growth (~49% YoY) in fertilizer segment. Capro-Benzene spread at $1000/ton in February would help EBITDA margins in coming quarters. GSFC expects payment of balance INR 7 bn AS subsidy in 1-2 quarters. Melamine plant capex is expected to be commissioned by September 2018. We retain buy rating with target price of INR 161 based on SOTP valuation.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating with target price of INR 161 based on SOTP valuation (9x FY19 earnings + investment value of INR 43/share after ~40% holding company discount ) in next 12-15 months.

