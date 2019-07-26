Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 635: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton

Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported steady Q1FY20 numbers across operational parameters despite a slowdown in automotive segment. Revenues were at Rs 411.4 crore, up 7.9% YoY. Abrasives, ceramics & ‘new initiatives’ segment contributed ~59%, ~33% & ~8%, respectively. EBITDA margins were at 17.0% vs. 18.2% YoY. This was primarily due to decline in gross margins by ~390 bps YoY leading margins to 54.4% for the quarter. However, the margin decline was partly offset by lower power & fuel and other expenses, down 6.3%, 0.8% YoY, respectively. Thus, absolute EBITDA rose 1.0% YoY. Hence, PAT de-grew 1.2% YoY to Rs 42.7 crore.

Outlook

Going forward, we expect growth in plastics segment to remain muted due to automotive slowdown. On the whole, abrasives, ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, 16.5% and 16.5% over FY19-21E, due to traction from end user industries like construction, life sciences, oil & gas, etc. With a cash balance of Rs 234.1 crore and debt-free status, we believe GNL is a quality play. We value GNL at 32x FY21E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 625. We have a BUY rating on the stock.

