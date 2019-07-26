App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 635: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Grindwell Norton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton


Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported steady Q1FY20 numbers across operational parameters despite a slowdown in automotive segment. Revenues were at Rs 411.4 crore, up 7.9% YoY. Abrasives, ceramics & ‘new initiatives’ segment contributed ~59%, ~33% & ~8%, respectively. EBITDA margins were at 17.0% vs. 18.2% YoY. This was primarily due to decline in gross margins by ~390 bps YoY leading margins to 54.4% for the quarter. However, the margin decline was partly offset by lower power & fuel and other expenses, down 6.3%, 0.8% YoY, respectively. Thus, absolute EBITDA rose 1.0% YoY. Hence, PAT de-grew 1.2% YoY to Rs 42.7 crore.


Outlook


Going forward, we expect growth in plastics segment to remain muted due to automotive slowdown. On the whole, abrasives, ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, 16.5% and 16.5% over FY19-21E, due to traction from end user industries like construction, life sciences, oil & gas, etc. With a cash balance of Rs 234.1 crore and debt-free status, we believe GNL is a quality play. We value GNL at 32x FY21E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 625. We have a BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Buy #Grindwell Norton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

