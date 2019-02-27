App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Grindwell Norton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton


Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported weak Q3FY19 numbers, which were below our estimates. Revenues came in at Rs 394.8 crore, up 8% YoY, below our estimate of Rs 415 crore. Abrasives, ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ segment contributed ~59%, ~33% and ~8%, respectively EBITDA margins came in at 16.2% vs. 17.6% YoY. This was primarily due to a decline in gross margins by 200 bps YoY. Power & fuel expenses also increased 16.1% YoY. However, the same was partly offset by lower employee & other expenses, up 4.7% YoY and 5.4% YoY, respectively. Absolute EBITDA declined 0.7% YoY Segment wise – Abrasives, ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ segment reported EBIT margins of 13.3%, 14.5% and 23.7%, respectively. Other income increased 61.4% YoY. Accordingly, PAT grew 3.5% YoY to Rs 41.2 crore.


Outlook


To support healthy growth rates, GNL has also planned a capex of Rs 50 crore for these segments. With a cash balance of Rs 250-300 crore and debt-free status, we believe GNL is a quality play. We value GNL at 31x FY21E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 625. We have a BUY rating on GNL.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #Grindwell Norton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.