Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton

Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported weak Q3FY19 numbers, which were below our estimates. Revenues came in at Rs 394.8 crore, up 8% YoY, below our estimate of Rs 415 crore. Abrasives, ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ segment contributed ~59%, ~33% and ~8%, respectively EBITDA margins came in at 16.2% vs. 17.6% YoY. This was primarily due to a decline in gross margins by 200 bps YoY. Power & fuel expenses also increased 16.1% YoY. However, the same was partly offset by lower employee & other expenses, up 4.7% YoY and 5.4% YoY, respectively. Absolute EBITDA declined 0.7% YoY Segment wise – Abrasives, ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ segment reported EBIT margins of 13.3%, 14.5% and 23.7%, respectively. Other income increased 61.4% YoY. Accordingly, PAT grew 3.5% YoY to Rs 41.2 crore.

Outlook

To support healthy growth rates, GNL has also planned a capex of Rs 50 crore for these segments. With a cash balance of Rs 250-300 crore and debt-free status, we believe GNL is a quality play. We value GNL at 31x FY21E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 625. We have a BUY rating on GNL.

