Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton

Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported strong Q4FY18 numbers that were above our estimates Revenues came in strong at | 383.5 crore, up 17.5% YoY, above our estimate of | 374.8 crore. This was on account of the better performance in ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ segment. These segments grew 16.8% and 42.1%, respectively. New initiatives segment contributed 9.3% to the topline

Outlook

We expect GNL to post healthy topline, EBITDA, bottomline growth of 15.1%, 13.1%, 13.8%, respectively, in FY18-20E. Also, with a cash balance of | 272 crore and debt-free status, we believe GNL is a quality play. Accordingly, we value GNL at 32x FY20E earnings to arrive at a target price of | 560. We have a BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.