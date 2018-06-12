App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Grindwell Norton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton

Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported strong Q4FY18 numbers that were above our estimates Revenues came in strong at | 383.5 crore, up 17.5% YoY, above our estimate of | 374.8 crore. This was on account of the better performance in ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ segment. These segments grew 16.8% and 42.1%, respectively. New initiatives segment contributed 9.3% to the topline

Outlook

We expect GNL to post healthy topline, EBITDA, bottomline growth of 15.1%, 13.1%, 13.8%, respectively, in FY18-20E. Also, with a cash balance of | 272 crore and debt-free status, we believe GNL is a quality play. Accordingly, we value GNL at 32x FY20E earnings to arrive at a target price of | 560. We have a BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Buy #Grindwell Norton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

