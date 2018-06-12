Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Grindwell Norton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton
Grindwell Norton (GNL) reported strong Q4FY18 numbers that were above our estimates Revenues came in strong at | 383.5 crore, up 17.5% YoY, above our estimate of | 374.8 crore. This was on account of the better performance in ceramics and ‘new initiatives’ segment. These segments grew 16.8% and 42.1%, respectively. New initiatives segment contributed 9.3% to the topline
Outlook
We expect GNL to post healthy topline, EBITDA, bottomline growth of 15.1%, 13.1%, 13.8%, respectively, in FY18-20E. Also, with a cash balance of | 272 crore and debt-free status, we believe GNL is a quality play. Accordingly, we value GNL at 32x FY20E earnings to arrive at a target price of | 560. We have a BUY rating on the stock.
