Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 2604: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Grindwell Norton

Grindwell Norton (GWN), reported muted quarterly performance with revenue growth of 4.8% YoY and EBITDA margins remaining flat YoY at 20.2%. Ceramics & Plastics segment reported a revenue growth of 8.9% YoY to Rs2.8bn and Digital services reported revenue of Rs505mn (up ~41% YoY). Ceramics & Plastics EBIT margins were lower at 19.5% in Q1FY24 and we believe it likely to improve in near to medium term (FY24E EBIT margin ~23.5%), driven by improving volume and product mix. Abrasives revenue were broadly flat at Rs3.3bn with EBIT margins declining ~30bps YoY to 13.8%. We believe GWN focus on technologically advance, niche/ high performance products in performance plastics, penetration in newer high growth markets, attention on tapping newer verticals in Ceramics & Refractories and capacity expansion in coated abrasives, engineer ceramics and performance plastics will likely drive profitable growth in long run. Also, strong balance sheet, operating cash flows and return ratios (25.5% ROCE) augers well for the company. We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of 16.7%/9.5% over FY23-26E.

Outlook

The stock is trading at PE of 57.1x/47.8x/39.7x on FY24/25/26E earnings. We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with TP of Rs2,604 (same as earlier) valuing it at PE of 51x Sep’25E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Grindwell Norton - 16 -08 - 2023 - prabhu