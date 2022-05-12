Buy Grindwell Norton; target of Rs 1908: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Grindwell Norton
Grindwell Norton (GNL) is the market leader in the India abrasive market with ~26% market share. The segments include abrasives (contributing ~57%), ceramics & plastics (33%) and IT services & others (10%). GNL has witnessed strong & positive free cash flows consistently over more than a decade irrespective of the macro environment • It has consistently operated with high (>16%) margins & return ratios.
Outlook
We remain long term positive and change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value GNL at Rs 1908 i.e. 50x P/E on FY24E EPS.
