Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 131: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Greenply Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Greenply Industries


Greenply’s Q2, though weak (revenue/PAT down 22%/30% y/y), recovered faster than expected, driven by both India (107% utilisation) and Gabon (64% revenue growth). Management expects the improved balance sheet (net WC, debt) to be maintained and aims at a 400bp margin expansion and to turn debt-free by FY23.


Outlook


Considering Greenply’s leading position in plywood, backward-integration, better balance-sheet and attractive valuations (~9x FY22e P/E), we retain a Buy on the stock, with a target of Rs131 (14x FY22e P/E), earlier Rs110. Domestic plywood recovery, ramp-up at Gabon are key monitorables.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Greenply Industries #Recommendations

