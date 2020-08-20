Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 110: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Greenply Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Greenply Industries
Marred by its India operation, Greenply’s Q1 was weak. Against 50% utilisation in India, Gabon operated at a higher 80% in Q1. Gabon’s FY21 revenue is likely to be closer to the FY20 level. Gradual recovery is expected in India in FY21 and a bounce back only in FY22 on improved consumer sentiment for home renovation/purchases. Thus, on backward integration and tight cost control, Greenply expects an ambitious 400bp margin expansion and debt-free status by FY23.
Outlook
On Greenply’s leading position in plywood, backward-integration, strong balance sheet and attractive valuations (11x FY22e P/E), we retain our Buy rating, with an unchanged target of `110 (14x FY22e P/E). Domestic recovery and a ramp-up at Gabon are key monitorables.
