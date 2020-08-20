172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-greenply-industries-target-of-rs-110-anand-rathi-2-5729431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greenply Industries; target of Rs 110: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Greenply Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Greenply Industries


Marred by its India operation, Greenply’s Q1 was weak. Against 50% utilisation in India, Gabon operated at a higher 80% in Q1. Gabon’s FY21 revenue is likely to be closer to the FY20 level. Gradual recovery is expected in India in FY21 and a bounce back only in FY22 on improved consumer sentiment for home renovation/purchases. Thus, on backward integration and tight cost control, Greenply expects an ambitious 400bp margin expansion and debt-free status by FY23.


Outlook


On Greenply’s leading position in plywood, backward-integration, strong balance sheet and attractive valuations (11x FY22e P/E), we retain our Buy rating, with an unchanged target of `110 (14x FY22e P/E). Domestic recovery and a ramp-up at Gabon are key monitorables.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Greenply Industries #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.