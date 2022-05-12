English
    Buy Greenpanel Industries: target of Rs 700: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greenpanel Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 07, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Greenpanel Industries


    Consolidated OPM positively surprised in Q4FY2022 led by pricing actions undertaken during 9MFY2022 and a favourable product mix. Operating and net profit were up 42% y-o-y and 43% y-o-y, respectively, for Q4FY2022. The management expects MDF and Plywood volumes to rise by 15-18% y-o-y and 6-8% y-o-y for FY2023 with gross and operating margins sustaining at FY2022 levels. Greenpanel would announce the next round of capacity expansion by May-June 2022 which is likely to be a brownfield one, at its Southern plant.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Greenpanel Industries Limited (Greenpanel) with a revised PT of Rs. 700, factoring in upwardly revised estimates and considering a strong earnings growth outlook.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Greenpanel Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 12, 2022 11:58 am
