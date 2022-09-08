English
    Buy Greenpanel Industries; target of Rs 552: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Greenpanel Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 552 in its research report dated September 06, 2022.

    September 08, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Greenpanel Industries


    Greenpanel Ltd Q1FY22 consolidated revenue came in at ₹464 crores, up by 50% YoY and down by -1.27% QoQ. EBITDA for Q1FY23 stood at ₹132 crores, up by 91% YoY and down by -4.3% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q1FY23 stands at 28%, +600bps YoY and -100bps QoQ. PAT for Q1FY23 stands at ₹78 crores, up by 260% YoY and -3.7% QoQ.


    Outlook


    We give a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 22x of FY23E to arrive at a target price of Rs.552.


    At 10:51 hrs Greenpanel Industries Limited was quoting at Rs 436.10, down Rs 5.35, or 1.21 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 445.00 and an intraday low of Rs 432.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 18,198 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 28,906 shares, a decrease of -37.05 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.53 percent or Rs 6.85 at Rs 441.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 625.00 and 52-week low Rs 265.05 on 29 April, 2022 and 08 September, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 30.22 percent below its 52-week high and 64.53 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,347.78 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Greenpanel Industries #Hem Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 11:10 am
