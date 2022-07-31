Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Greenlam Industries

Consolidated revenues beat estimates led by strong realization growth in laminates while OPM lagged on account of continued raw material cost pressures. The company targets overall revenue growth of 20-25% y-o-y for FY2023 and aims to treble revenues in three years. In laminates segment, it expects to grow its sales volumes by 12-15% y-o-y. The company’s Rs. 1000-crore capex plans for laminates, particleboard, and plywood businesses remain on track. Gujarat based acquired unit to start contributing from H2FY2023.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Greenlam Industries Limited (Greenlam) with a revised PT of Rs. 420, considering its strong growth outlook over FY2022-FY2024E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Greenlam Industries - 290722 - khan