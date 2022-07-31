English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Greenlam Industries


    Consolidated revenues beat estimates led by strong realization growth in laminates while OPM lagged on account of continued raw material cost pressures. The company targets overall revenue growth of 20-25% y-o-y for FY2023 and aims to treble revenues in three years. In laminates segment, it expects to grow its sales volumes by 12-15% y-o-y. The company’s Rs. 1000-crore capex plans for laminates, particleboard, and plywood businesses remain on track. Gujarat based acquired unit to start contributing from H2FY2023.


    Outlook


    We retain Buy on Greenlam Industries Limited (Greenlam) with a revised PT of Rs. 420, considering its strong growth outlook over FY2022-FY2024E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Greenlam Industries - 290722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Greenlam Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.