Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 2370: Anand Rathi

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Anand Rathi's research report on Greenlam Industries

Continuing to lead in laminates, Greenlam’s healthy pace of business is expected to keep its revenue growth momentum strong and expand margins. To address capacity constraints and become a one-stop destination for all surfacing and substrate needs, the company has embarked on vigorous expansion and diversification to allied areas gradually. It has a healthy, lean and strong balance sheet, helping management explore organic and inorganic opportunities.

Outlook

We roll forward our target to FY24e earnings. For its bright business prospects, and lean, healthy and strong balance sheet, we upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a revised TP of Rs.2,370 (based on the long-term average PE (35x FY24e earnings of Rs67.7) implying 29.6% potential.

At 17:30 Greenlam Industries was quoting at Rs 1,749.15, down Rs 26.40, or 1.49 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,770.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,736.90.

It was trading with volumes of 284 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,043 shares, a decrease of -72.77 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.07 percent or Rs 1.20 at Rs 1,775.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,024.90 and 52-week low Rs 790.00 on 14 January, 2022 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.63 percent below its 52-week high and 121.39 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,221.81 crore.

