    Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 2370: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2370 in its research report dated January 24, 2022.

    January 27, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST
    Anand Rathi's research report on Greenlam Industries


    Continuing to lead in laminates, Greenlam’s healthy pace of business is expected to keep its revenue growth momentum strong and expand margins. To address capacity constraints and become a one-stop destination for all surfacing and substrate needs, the company has embarked on vigorous expansion and diversification to allied areas gradually. It has a healthy, lean and strong balance sheet, helping management explore organic and inorganic opportunities.


    Outlook


    We roll forward our target to FY24e earnings. For its bright business prospects, and lean, healthy and strong balance sheet, we upgrade our rating to a Buy, with a revised TP of Rs.2,370 (based on the long-term average PE (35x FY24e earnings of Rs67.7) implying 29.6% potential.


    At 17:30 Greenlam Industries was quoting at Rs 1,749.15, down Rs 26.40, or 1.49 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,770.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,736.90.

    It was trading with volumes of 284 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,043 shares, a decrease of -72.77 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.07 percent or Rs 1.20 at Rs 1,775.55.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,024.90 and 52-week low Rs 790.00 on 14 January, 2022 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 13.63 percent below its 52-week high and 121.39 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,221.81 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Greenlam Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:07 pm
