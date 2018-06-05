App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1430: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1430 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Greenlam Industries

Greenlam Industries’ (GRLM) Q4FY18 performance was below estimates, primarily due to weak volume growth at 7% and margin pressure (EBITDA margin slipped by 200bps YoY on rising input cost).  However, on lower interest cost and tax rate PAT remained stable YoY at INR179mn. Though Q4FY18 was weak, FY18 revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 6%/8%/30% to INR11.4bn/1.5bn/646mn led by ~11% volume growth in domestic laminates business.

Outlook

We believe GRLM is well placed for strong 41% earnings CAGR over FY18-20E with robust RoCE (from 20% in FY18 to 33%), supported by healthy growth in laminates division and turnaround in newer categories. We maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR1,430 (INR1,477), based on 27x FY20E EPS of INR53.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Greenlam Industries #Recommendations

