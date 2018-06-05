Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1430: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Greenlam Industries

Greenlam Industries’ (GRLM) Q4FY18 performance was below estimates, primarily due to weak volume growth at 7% and margin pressure (EBITDA margin slipped by 200bps YoY on rising input cost). However, on lower interest cost and tax rate PAT remained stable YoY at INR179mn. Though Q4FY18 was weak, FY18 revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 6%/8%/30% to INR11.4bn/1.5bn/646mn led by ~11% volume growth in domestic laminates business.

Outlook

We believe GRLM is well placed for strong 41% earnings CAGR over FY18-20E with robust RoCE (from 20% in FY18 to 33%), supported by healthy growth in laminates division and turnaround in newer categories. We maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR1,430 (INR1,477), based on 27x FY20E EPS of INR53.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.