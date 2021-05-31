MARKET NEWS

Buy Greenlam Industries: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Greenlam Industries


The company reported strong overall performance for Q4FY2021, as it saw the highest laminate production and increased veneers capacity utilisation. The company continues to generate strong operating cash flows, reduce leverage, and improve working capital requirement. Greenfield capacity at south is expected by FY2023 end, which would lead to next leg of growth.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Greenlam Industries Limited (Greenlam) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,400, as we see further room for upside considering strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2021-FY2023E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Greenlam Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 31, 2021 01:40 pm

