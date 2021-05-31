Buy Greenlam Industries: target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Greenlam Industries

The company reported strong overall performance for Q4FY2021, as it saw the highest laminate production and increased veneers capacity utilisation. The company continues to generate strong operating cash flows, reduce leverage, and improve working capital requirement. Greenfield capacity at south is expected by FY2023 end, which would lead to next leg of growth.

Outlook

We retain Buy on Greenlam Industries Limited (Greenlam) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,400, as we see further room for upside considering strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2021-FY2023E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More