Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1165: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Greenlam Industries

Relief in national and regional lockdowns led to restoration of demand during Q2 but sales were below pre-COVID levels. During the quarter domestic / international revenues in laminate business were ~82% / 93% as compared to last year. Revenue in Q2 stood at Rs 2,893 Mn – decline of 17.1% y/y and growth of 80.4% q/q. Laminates sales declined by 12.7% y/y wherein domestic / exports sales de-grew by 18.8% / 6.9% y/y respectively. The sales of Veneer / Wood flooring / Doors segment de-grew by 51% / 38.9% / 13.6% y/y respectively. Management has stated that business during October 2020 is in-line with October 2019. This invigorates our confidence w.r.t future outlook as we expect a sharp re-bound in domestic business led by urban areas scaling to normalcy in operations from Q3FY21E onwards. Accordingly, we upgrade our EBITDA estimate by 43% for FY21E and factor in top-line/EBITDA growth of 16.5%/28% CAGR over FY21E-FY23E.

Outlook

Rolling forward to Sep-22E, we upgrade our TP from Rs 1,031 to Rs 1,165 – assigning DCF derived P/E multiple of 25x. We maintain our BUY rating (+55% potential upside).

