Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1165: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1165 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.
YES Securities' research report on Greenlam Industries
Relief in national and regional lockdowns led to restoration of demand during Q2 but sales were below pre-COVID levels. During the quarter domestic / international revenues in laminate business were ~82% / 93% as compared to last year. Revenue in Q2 stood at Rs 2,893 Mn – decline of 17.1% y/y and growth of 80.4% q/q. Laminates sales declined by 12.7% y/y wherein domestic / exports sales de-grew by 18.8% / 6.9% y/y respectively. The sales of Veneer / Wood flooring / Doors segment de-grew by 51% / 38.9% / 13.6% y/y respectively. Management has stated that business during October 2020 is in-line with October 2019. This invigorates our confidence w.r.t future outlook as we expect a sharp re-bound in domestic business led by urban areas scaling to normalcy in operations from Q3FY21E onwards. Accordingly, we upgrade our EBITDA estimate by 43% for FY21E and factor in top-line/EBITDA growth of 16.5%/28% CAGR over FY21E-FY23E.
Outlook
Rolling forward to Sep-22E, we upgrade our TP from Rs 1,031 to Rs 1,165 – assigning DCF derived P/E multiple of 25x. We maintain our BUY rating (+55% potential upside).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.