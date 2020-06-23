Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1059: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Greenlam Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1059 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.
YES Securities' research report on Greenlam Industries
We remain extremely sanguine about the business prospects of GRLM on the back of 1. strong track record (revenue/EBITDA CAGR of ~15%/17.5% over FY10-FY19), 2. long growth runway (expect domestic laminate industry to grow at 8-10% over next decade), 3. moat in the form of scale benefits (with 18% domestic market share, competing neck-to neck with Merino for the top spot in India and third largest globally) and 4. exceptional operating metrics of core business of laminates (EBITDA margins of ~16%/asset turn of ~4x/ROCE of ~28%).
Outlook
We initiate coverage on Greenlam (GRLM) with BUY rating and a target price of Rs 1,059/share – DCF derived value with implied P/E multiple of 24.5x on FY22E.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!