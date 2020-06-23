Buy Greenlam Industries; target of Rs 1059: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Greenlam Industries

We remain extremely sanguine about the business prospects of GRLM on the back of 1. strong track record (revenue/EBITDA CAGR of ~15%/17.5% over FY10-FY19), 2. long growth runway (expect domestic laminate industry to grow at 8-10% over next decade), 3. moat in the form of scale benefits (with 18% domestic market share, competing neck-to neck with Merino for the top spot in India and third largest globally) and 4. exceptional operating metrics of core business of laminates (EBITDA margins of ~16%/asset turn of ~4x/ROCE of ~28%).

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Greenlam (GRLM) with BUY rating and a target price of Rs 1,059/share – DCF derived value with implied P/E multiple of 24.5x on FY22E.







