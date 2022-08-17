English
    Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 215: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
    Arihant Capital's research report on Greaves Cotton


    Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL) has reported a decent set of Numbers; Margin & PAT well above our estimates: Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL) has reported weak performance in Q4FY22 as Net profit for the quarter grew by 111.8% QoQ of INR 356.3 mn in Q1FY23 against our estimate of INR 194 mn. EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 274 against our estimate of INR 142 Mn registered de-growth of 5.7% QoQ. The company’s EBITDA margin contraction by 34bps QoQ to 7.3% Q1FY23 is well above our estimate of 3.7%.



    Outlook


    We have valued the standalone business to 11x its EBITDA of INR 1,268 and Ampere’s business at FY24E P/sales at 4.5x, yielding INR 136 per share. Our SOTP valuation yields a fair value of INR 215 per share. We upgrade our rating from an Accumulate to Buy rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

