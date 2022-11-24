English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Greaves Cotton recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 24, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton


    Greaves Cotton (GCL) is a leading diversified engineering company with a presence in automotive, non-automotive, aftermarket, retail, electric mobility solution and finance. New business share increased to ~49% while engine reduced to ~48% in FY17-22 • E-mobility is expected to drive future growth (~38% of FY22 revenue).


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Greaves Cotton at Rs 210 on SoTP basis.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Greaves Cotton- 15 -11-2022 - icici
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Greaves Cotton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 03:44 pm