Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton (Greaves) is a leading diversified engineering company with a presence in automotive, non-automotive, aftermarket, retail, electric mobility solution and finance. New business share increased to ~49% while engine reduced to ~48% in FY17-22 • E-mobility is expected to drive future growth (~38% of FY22 revenue).

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Greaves at Rs 210 on SoTP basis.

