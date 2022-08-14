 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

Aug 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves Cotton (Greaves) is a leading diversified engineering company with a presence in automotive, non-automotive, aftermarket, retail, electric mobility solution and finance. New business share increased to ~49% while engine reduced to ~48% in FY17-22 • E-mobility is expected to drive future growth (~38% of FY22 revenue).

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Greaves at Rs 210 on SoTP basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:16 am
