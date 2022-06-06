Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 196: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

A well-known family-owned global investor, Abdul Latif Jameel, agreed to invest US$150 million in Greaves’ EV arm to acquire 35.8% stake in the EV subsidiary at a post valuation money of US$419 million, valued at 6.2x its FY2022 sales of the EV arm. Management remains positive on its diversification strategy and continues to focus on the e-mobility space. Greaves is expected to deliver a 21.2% revenue CAGR during FY2021-FY2024E and see a sharp rise in margins, leading to an earnings CAGR of 108.2%. The stock trades at a valuation of P/E multiple of 27x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.7x its FY2024E estimates.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on Greaves Cotton Limited (Greaves) with a revised PT of Rs. 196, owing to robust business outlook for its mobility business, new revenue streams, and better valuations.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More