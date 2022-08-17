English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 196: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 196 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton


    Greaves continues to grow its businesses strongly in Q1FY23. E-mobility business continues to be EBIT positive at 3.6% in Q1FY23, showing a 60bpd q-o-q improvement. The management remains positive on its diversification strategy and continues to focus on the e-mobility space. Greaves is expected to clock a 21.2% revenue CAGR during FY2021-FY2024E and see a sharp rise in margins, leading to an earnings CAGR of 108.2%. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 28.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.2x its FY2024E estimates.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Greaves Cotton Limited (Greaves) with an unchanged PT of Rs.196, owing to a robust business outlook for its mobility business, expanding retail business and improving traction in the engine business.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Greaves Cotton- 160822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Greaves Cotton #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.