Buy Greaves Cotton: target of Rs 194: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves is set to benefit from government’s push to speed up adoption of EVs through higher incentives. We expect Greaves to clock a 24% revenue CAGR during FY2021-23E also see a sharp rise in margins, leading to a 245% earnings CAGR. The stock trades below historical averages at a P/E multiple of 20x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 194, factoring better multiples, owing to positive business outlook for mobility business.

