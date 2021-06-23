MARKET NEWS

Buy Greaves Cotton: target of Rs 194: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 194 in its research report dated June 22, 2021.

June 23, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton


Greaves is set to benefit from government’s push to speed up adoption of EVs through higher incentives. We expect Greaves to clock a 24% revenue CAGR during FY2021-23E also see a sharp rise in margins, leading to a 245% earnings CAGR. The stock trades below historical averages at a P/E multiple of 20x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.1x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 194, factoring better multiples, owing to positive business outlook for mobility business.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Greaves Cotton #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 23, 2021 02:31 pm

