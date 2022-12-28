Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 183: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton

Our interaction with the management reaffirms our positive view on the company. The management continued to focus on e-mobility business and have lined up three launches shortly. Further, the management expects its diversification strategy to result in robust sales growth and an improvement in the margin profile. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 21.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.1x its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Greaves Cotton Limited (Greaves) with a revised PT of Rs. 183, owing to a robust business outlook for its mobility business, expanding retail business, and improving traction in the engine business.

