    Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 183: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated December 27, 2022.

    December 28, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton


    Our interaction with the management reaffirms our positive view on the company. The management continued to focus on e-mobility business and have lined up three launches shortly. Further, the management expects its diversification strategy to result in robust sales growth and an improvement in the margin profile. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 21.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.1x its FY2024E estimates.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Greaves Cotton Limited (Greaves) with a revised PT of Rs. 183, owing to a robust business outlook for its mobility business, expanding retail business, and improving traction in the engine business.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Greaves Cotton - 28 -12-2022 - share

    first published: Dec 28, 2022 01:42 pm