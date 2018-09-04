Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 182: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Greaves Cotton

Greaves cotton Ltd has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in electric two wheeler maker Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd. The company will initially acquire 67% stake in the Coimbatore based company for INR 770mn. It may buy another 13% stake in the company for INR 755mn if revenue and EBITDA targets are met, valuing the company at around INR 5,810mn. Of the consideration being paid, INR 250mn would be towards fresh capital infusion and INR 520mn towards acquiring non promoter share and preference shares.

Outlook

We expect that electric 2 wheelers will witness first signs of mass-scale penetration in urban markets. In the long run, Greaves would benefit from the economies of the scale. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 18.2X/14.5x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We maintain a BUY rating on GCL with a target price of INR 182, assigning a P/E of 17X on FY20 EPS.

