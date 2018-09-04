App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 182: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 182 in its research report dated September 04, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Greaves Cotton


Greaves cotton Ltd has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in electric two wheeler maker Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd. The company will initially acquire 67% stake in the Coimbatore based company for INR 770mn. It may buy another 13% stake in the company for INR 755mn if revenue and EBITDA targets are met, valuing the company at around INR 5,810mn. Of the consideration being paid, INR 250mn would be towards fresh capital infusion and INR 520mn towards acquiring non promoter share and preference shares.


Outlook


We expect that electric 2 wheelers will witness first signs of mass-scale penetration in urban markets. In the long run, Greaves would benefit from the economies of the scale. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 18.2X/14.5x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We maintain a BUY rating on GCL with a target price of INR 182, assigning a P/E of 17X on FY20 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:08 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Greaves Cotton #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.