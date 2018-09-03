App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:47 PM IST

Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton


Greaves Cotton (GCL) has acquired a majority stake in Coimbatore based electric vehicle company Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd. GCL is acquiring a 67% stake in the first phase, to be completed by December 31, 2018, at Rs 77 crore. Out of this, Rs 25 crore will be equity infusion while Rs 52 crore is towards acquiring a non-promoter stake and preference shares in the first phase. Subsequently, it has the option to acquire another 13% over three years for Rs 75.5 crore linked to revenue and operating performance in future. The acquisitions come at about 1.6x EV to sales on FY19E sales. The acquisition is in line with GCL’s strategy to invest in advanced clean energy technologies through partnerships and de-risk its mobility segment (mainly dominated by diesel engine business).


Outlook


Ampere’s acquisition is in line with GCL’s strategy to de-risk its auto segment revenues, boost the share of non-auto segment and increase share of B2C business. Ampere could create synergies contributed meaningfully along with a large retail network and strong engineering capabilities of GCL. Segments like aftermarket sales (including multi brand spares and Greaves’ care business) are expected to provide the much needed growth uptick and are likely to reap benefits. We build in 9% revenue CAGR in FY18-20E. We believe the acquisition of Ampere will help GCL to cater to the underserved bottom of the pyramid market for last mile mobility at an efficient cost. This makes a case for a re-rating of the Greaves Cotton stock. Hence, we revise the price multiple and value the company at 20x FY20E to Rs 180 per share. We change our recommendation from HOLD to BUY with a long term perspective.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #Buy #Greaves Cotton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

