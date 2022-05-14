English
    Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton


    Greaves Cotton (Greaves) is a leading diversified engineering company with a presence in automotive, non-automotive, aftermarket, retail, electric mobility solution and finance. New business share increased to ~49% while engine reduced to ~48% in FY17-22 • E-mobility is expected to drive future growth (~38% of FY22 revenue).



    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Greaves at Rs 180 on SoTP basis.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Greaves Cotton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
