    Buy Greaves Cotton: target of Rs 178: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 178 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton


    Greaves reported strong Q4FY22 results, with better-than-expected revenue, EBITDA and PAT. E-mobility business turns positive during the Q4. Management remains positive on its diversification strategy and continues to focus on the e-mobility space. Greaves is expected to clock a 20.5% revenue CAGR during FY2021-24E also see a sharp rise in margins, leading to an earnings CAGR of 103.4%. The stock trades at a comfortable valuation of a P/E multiple of 24.8x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.2x its FY2024E estimates.


    Outlook


    We upgrade our rating to Buy on Greaves Cotton Limited (Greaves) with a revised PT of Rs.178, on a strong business outlook and comfortable valuation.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Greaves Cotton #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 16, 2022 11:21 am
