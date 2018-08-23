Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 172: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Greaves Cotton

In 1QFY19, Greaves Cotton (GCL) reported healthy revenue growth of ~13% YoY to INR 4,582mn led by growth in revenue from Engines (+11% YoY) and others (+70% YoY). During the quarter, all the businesses showed good momentum and growth. This is third consecutive quarter, GCL reported double-digit revenue growth. EBITDA grew by 10% YoY to INR 609mn. EBITDA margin shrank by 30bps YoY to 13.3%, impacted by higher raw material prices. However, cost control measures partly mitigated the full impact. Adjusted PAT stood at INR 399mn. We expect Aftermarket segment (including multi brand spares and Greaves care business) will boost the growth, going forward. Increasing share of aftermarket business and Greaves care business would help margin to inch-up from current level.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 17.5X/13.9x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We maintain a BUY rating on GCL with a target price of INR 172, assigning a P/E of 16X on FY20 EPS.

