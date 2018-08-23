App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 172: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 172 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Greaves Cotton


In 1QFY19, Greaves Cotton (GCL) reported healthy revenue growth of ~13% YoY to INR 4,582mn led by growth in revenue from Engines (+11% YoY) and others (+70% YoY). During the quarter, all the businesses showed good momentum and growth. This is third consecutive quarter, GCL reported double-digit revenue growth. EBITDA grew by 10% YoY to INR 609mn. EBITDA margin shrank by 30bps YoY to 13.3%, impacted by higher raw material prices. However, cost control measures partly mitigated the full impact. Adjusted PAT stood at INR 399mn. We expect Aftermarket segment (including multi brand spares and Greaves care business) will boost the growth, going forward. Increasing share of aftermarket business and Greaves care business would help margin to inch-up from current level.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 17.5X/13.9x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We maintain a BUY rating on GCL with a target price of INR 172, assigning a P/E of 16X on FY20 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Greaves Cotton #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

