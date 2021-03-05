English
Buy Greaves Cotton: target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated March 04, 2021.

March 05, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Greaves Cotton


Greaves is well positioned to benefit from the government’s push towards fast adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the automobile industry. We have revised our earnings estimates upwards and expect Greaves’ earnings to report a robust 80.3% CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E, driven by 24.4% revenue CAGR and a 580 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock is trading below its average historical multiple at P/E multiple of 17.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.2x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We interacted with the management of Greaves Cotton Limited (Greaves) to take a deep dive into the company’s new transformative business goals. We believe the company is moving on the right track with huge potential for business growth. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 170.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Greaves Cotton #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 5, 2021 01:35 pm

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

