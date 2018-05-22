Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 161: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Greaves Cotton

In 4QFY18, Greaves Cotton (GCL) reported robust revenue growth of 24.4% YoY to INR 4,862mn led by strong growth in Aftermarket segment. For FY18, revenue grew by 10% YoY to INR 17.9bn, EBITDA grew by 5% YoY and PAT grew by 12% YoY. In 4QFY18, EBITDA grew by 31.1% YoY to INR 699mn. EBITDA margin improved by 78bps YoY to 14.4%, aided by lower employee cost and other operating cost. PAT stood at INR 573mn. Management indicated that operational efficiencies would cushion the impact of rise in input cost, going forward. During the quarter, GCL’s engine volume (3W, 4W) grew by 30.6% YoY to 81,000 units. The Power Genset segment has shown good traction registering 33.3% YoY volume growth to 1200 units. The Agri pumpset volume remained subdued at 20,000 units (-9.1% YoY), mainly impacted by rural demand. Power tiller volumes were at 1500 units vs. 500 units in 4QFY17, led by incremental volumes coming from the sales of newly launched “Bahubali” power tillers in 3QFY18.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 14.9X/13.1x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating on GCL with a target price of INR 161, assigning a P/E of 15X on FY20 EPS.

