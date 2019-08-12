App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Greaves Cotton; target of Rs 145: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Greaves Cotton has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Greaves Cotton


Greaves Cotton’s (GCL) revenues were at Rs 476.8 crore, up 4.1% YoY, below our estimate of Rs 485.8 crore. EBITDA was flat at Rs 61.3 crore YoY (below our estimate of Rs 65.1 crore). EBITDA margins were at 12.8%, down 50 bps YoY, below our estimate of 13.4%. PAT came in at Rs 38.2 crore, down 4.2% YoY (below our estimate of Rs 45.2 crore). For Q1FY20, engines contributed 55% to revenues followed by aftermarket (22%) and others (23%).


Outlook


We value GCL base business at 16x FY21E EPS to arrive at Rs 145/share and revise our rating from HOLD to BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #Greaves Cotton #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

