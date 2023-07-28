English
    Buy Gravita India; target of Rs 915: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gravita India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gravita India

    Gravita India (GRAV) reported Q1FY24 consol. adj. revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs7.1bn/Rs765mn/Rs521mn, up 14%/20%/22% YoY, led by 18% vol. growth YoY. Mundra volumes were impacted for 10-12 days due to cyclone Biparjoy, besides stabilization of newly commissioned capacities. There were inventory losses in Al and plastics due to lower prices. Mgmt. reiterated its target of 25%+ vol./35%+ earnings CAGR over FY23-27E, thereby expanding lead/Al/plastic capacities to 300/48/65ktpa by FY26E from 225/30/22kpta currently. GRAV has demonstrated consistent earnings growth, improvement in the balance sheet, healthy OCFs and ESG credibility.

    The stock has seen a significant runup, but we remain constructive, raising our target P/E multiple to 20x, from 14x. We retain BUY with a revised Mar-24 TP of Rs915 (Rs650 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

