Buy Gravita India; target of Rs 915: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gravita India

Gravita India (GRAV) reported Q1FY24 consol. adj. revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs7.1bn/Rs765mn/Rs521mn, up 14%/20%/22% YoY, led by 18% vol. growth YoY. Mundra volumes were impacted for 10-12 days due to cyclone Biparjoy, besides stabilization of newly commissioned capacities. There were inventory losses in Al and plastics due to lower prices. Mgmt. reiterated its target of 25%+ vol./35%+ earnings CAGR over FY23-27E, thereby expanding lead/Al/plastic capacities to 300/48/65ktpa by FY26E from 225/30/22kpta currently. GRAV has demonstrated consistent earnings growth, improvement in the balance sheet, healthy OCFs and ESG credibility.

Outlook

The stock has seen a significant runup, but we remain constructive, raising our target P/E multiple to 20x, from 14x. We retain BUY with a revised Mar-24 TP of Rs915 (Rs650 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gravita India - 26 -07 - 2023 - emkay