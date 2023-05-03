Buy Gravita India; target of Rs 650: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gravita India

Gravita reported consolidated adj. revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs7.7bn/Rs850mn/Rs638mn, up 16%/22%/54% YoY and down 2%/up 24%/up 27% QoQ in Q4FY23. EBITDA margin rose 56bps YoY to 11.0%, on lower opex. Reported lead EBITDA/mt was stable YoY. Total volume rose 11% YoY/fell 4% QoQ to 41.5KT, with lead/aluminium/plastics up 13%/up 31%/down 23% YoY to 32.6/5.6/3.3KT, led by Mundra ramp-up and new African aluminium units. Plastics fell on windup in Nicaragua. Book EBITDA/ton rose 10% YoY. Balance-sheet profile improved on lower net working capital cycle of 72 days, as of FY23- end (vs. 83 days in FY22), while net debt reduced by 14% to Rs3.1bn. Capex was Rs1.1bn (vs Rs728mn). FY23 sales volume grew 18% to 156KT, with EBITDA/mt of USD202 (9%).

Outlook

We raise FY24/25E EPS by 8%/6%, on lower D/A & finance cost, based on the FY23 runrate, while lowering EBITDA (10% margin) by building-in higher tolling volume. We retain BUY, with revised Mar-24 TP of Rs650 on strong growth outlook and lower working capital.

